MPD: Madison crash with toddler in car leads to 3rd OWI arrest in 5 weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A crash over the weekend led to a suspect’s third OWI arrest within the past five weeks, the Madison Police Department reported – pointing out a young child was with her every one of those times.

In this latest incident, the toddler was hurt early Sunday afternoon when the woman rear-ended another vehicle near the Commercial Ave. and Sprecher Road intersection, according to the MPD statement. The child was treated there and then handed over to a family member.

Both the woman and child got out of their vehicle before police officers arrived, the statement continued. They reported smelling alcohol on the woman and finding a pair of empty mini, liquor bottles in the car.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared before she was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of OWI and child neglect. Child Protective Services was contacted as well, the report continued. It did not indicate if the child was related to the 35-year-old suspect.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.

The police department noted in its report that she has been arrested for OWI on two other occasions in the past five weeks, and stated that the child was with her in each instance.

