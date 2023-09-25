Never Forgotten Honor Flight honors Wisconsin veterans

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight allows Wisconsin veterans to see the memorials built in their...
The Never Forgotten Honor Flight allows Wisconsin veterans to see the memorials built in their honor(Clear for all Gray stations)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Vietnam veterans like Clyde Reynolds experienced a time when they were not treated with reverence.

“When I’d be on the airplane or whatever, somebody wouldn’t want to sit by me because I had my uniform on,” Reynolds said. “And they would ask the hostess to switch seats.

Monday, the Never Forgotten Honor Flight brought about 100 veterans, mostly from the Vietnam era, to the Nation’s Capital, on an all expenses paid trip.

“Brings back old memories,” Vietnam era veteran Larry Worzella said. “And i’m enjoying it. It’s a wonderful thing that they’re doing for us.”

The trips honors veterans, but not all of it is easy, especially seeing the names on the Vietnam Memorial Wall.

“It brings you to tears because, they never get to know their kids,” veteran Bob Miller said. “I mean this is, this is sad. This is a sad wall. You’re honoring people, but when you look at this, what do you say?”

As challenging as some of the trip can be, veterans experience it together.

“It’s a whole different perspective when you’re on a plane with about 100 and some vets, and you unload, and you come over here and you see this, and each guy knows someone on the wall,” Miller said.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

A smoldering trailer Monday after officials worked to dispose of dynamite found inside the...
Rock Co. woman sees ‘fireball’ after dynamite is found on her new property
Suspect charged
MPD investigating report of shots fired between 2 vehicles on city’s near east side
Rainn Wilson stars as Dwight Schrute in "The Office." A new report says a reboot of the show...
A reboot of ‘The Office’ is in the works, report says
A reboot of “The Office” could be in the works, according to Puck News.
A reboot of ‘The Office’ is in the works, report says
MPD: Madison crash with toddler in car leads to 3rd OWI arrest in 5 weeks