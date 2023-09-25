‘On-ramp period’ for student loan borrowers who can’t pay starts in October

File - Graduates embrace during Southern California's 140th commencement ceremony, on May 12,...
File - Graduates embrace during Southern California's 140th commencement ceremony, on May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For the first time in more than three years, student loan payments are due in October.

However, for the next 12 months, borrowers will be able to skip payments without facing the harsh financial consequences of defaulting on their loans.

The Biden administration is providing what it has called an “on-ramp period” until Sept. 30, 2024.

During that time, a borrower won’t be reported as being in default to the national credit rating agencies, which can damage a person’s credit score.

However, borrowers are not off the hook entirely. Interest will still accrue.

For more information, check out the U.S. Department of Education’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Writers’ union reaches tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike
A car drove completely through a house in Huntersville on Sunday.
Car crashes completely through home, leaving at least 1 person hurt
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
A section of East Washington Ave is fully closed in both directions starting at 7 a.m. on...
Portion of E Washington closed through Sunday morning