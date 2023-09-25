Orders for free COVID-19 tests start Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You can order free COVID-19 testing kits starting Monday, Sept. 25.

The government says the tests you have at home might be expired.

The program for free rapid tests was suspended back in May to preserve supply, but you can once again order the tests on the government’s COVID test website, COVIDtests.gov.

Each household can order the tests and will receive a set of four. Orders will ship for free starting Oct. 2.

Viral season is upon us. Health officials expect another surge in hospitalizations this winter. They’re hoping these tests will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 this season.

As for COVID-19 vaccinations, they are no longer automatically free. If you have insurance, your COVID shot is likely covered. If you don’t have insurance, you might still have options to get a free booster shot.

