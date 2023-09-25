Schabusiness attorney withdraws request to delay sentencing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The attorney for the Green Bay woman convicted of killing and dismembering a man has withdrawn his motion to delay his client’s sentencing.

Earlier this summer, a jury found Taylor Schabusiness guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault in the death of Shad Thyrion.

Schabusiness pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s version of an insanity defense. The jury also rejected that defense.

The first-degree intentional homicide charge carries a life sentence.

Schabusiness’ attorney had previously asked that her sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for Tuesday, be delayed because he didn’t have an opportunity to meet with his client. In an updated filing issued Monday, the attorney, Christopher Froelich, said he was able to meet with his client on Friday and review the pre-sentencing investigation report. Froelich said he met with his client for several hours.

Froelich also stated in the motion that his office also did an independent pre-sentence investigation. A final report of that investigation will be submitted to the court.

Additionally, as part of the sentencing hearing, Froelich submitted several photos of Schabusiness smiling with family members, including her young son. Froelich also requested that a couple of members of Schabusiness’ family who live in Texas be permitted to attend the sentencing hearing via Zoom.

The sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

