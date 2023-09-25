Two Janesville Police Dept. leaders stepping up after chief’s retirement

Two leaders in the Janesville Police Department were tapped to step up with the retirement of the city’s police chief.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Chief David Moore retired last week after 15 years at the helm of the department. The Police and Fire Commission is now on the hunt for a new police chief.

In the meantime, JPD explained that Deputy Chief Chad Pearson and Lieutenant Mark Ratzlaff were appointed to command positions.

Pearson will serve as acting police chief and will be responsible for day-to-day operations in the department. Ratzlaff will take the title of acting deputy police chief and will handle operations, including patrols.

JPD added that Deputy Chief Todd Kleisner will continue to be in charge of support services.

