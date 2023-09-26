2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports

Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
Fatal Crash in Lafayette County(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver of a pickup truck and a child are dead after a crash in Lafayette County involving a semi-truck, according to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

A crash between a pickup truck and semi-truck hauling a trailer was reported to the Lafayette County Communication Center around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, with the caller indicating there were multiple people in the pickup truck suffering severe injuries.

Authorities determined the semi-truck, owned by Swift Transportation Company, was heading westbound in the 8000 block of State Highway 11, in Gratiot Township, at the same time as a Ford F-150 was heading eastbound on the roadway. Lafayette County officials reported the pickup truck crossed over the center line and the two vehicles collided.

The F-150 eventually ended up against the guardrail on the north side of State Highway 11, and the semi hit the guardrail after trying to avoid the collision.

The Lafayette County Coroner’s Office determined the driver of a pickup truck and a girl in the rear passenger seat had died at the scene. The agency identified the driver as Jason Michael Richardson, 27, of Monroe.

The sheriff’s office noted an ambulance took a passenger in the pickup, a 27-year-old Monroe resident, to a hospital. Lafayette Co. officials did not indicate if the 30-year-old Indiana semi-truck driver was hurt.

The highway was closed for about five hours while authorities investigated and cleared the scene of the crash, according to Lafayette County officials.

The Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated the fatal crash is under investigation, with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction scene.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night

Latest News

The Madison Police Department investigates a shooting on Tree Lane, on March 30, 2023.
Suspect pleads not guilty in Tree Lane killing
One of the suspects charged in the killing of a man on Madison’s west side earlier this year...
Suspect pleads not guilty in Tree Lane killing
Tornado touchdown confirmed by NWS in Belleville
Tornado touchdown confirmed by NWS in Belleville
The National Weather Service confirmed Monday’s storm included a tornado that touched down...
Tornado touch down confirmed by NWS in Belleville