Badger K Vakos named Big Team Special Teamer of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin sophomore kicker Nathanial Vakos was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

Vakos had three field goals in Wisconsin’s 38-17 win over Purdue on Friday.

The sophomore hit field goals from 38, 22, and 48 yards, respectively. He was also perfect on extra points.

Vakos is one of two FBS kickers to be 7/7 on the season.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.