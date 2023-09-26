Celebrating Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Week

Wisconsin is home to more than 64,000 farms on 14.2 million acres.
Wisconsin is home to more than 64,000 farms on 14.2 million acres.(one destination in western wisconsin is making selections for fall so that you don't have to. {***bob***} and if you're looking for a small, quiet, family owned apple orchard leffel roots in eau claire may be the destion for you. [take :double boxes] {***amie 2-phoebe6***} phoebe is live with a *taste of what you can expect from the farm. good morning phoebe)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) -The last week of September, for three years running, has been proclaimed Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Week.

With 64,100 farms on 14.2 million acres across the state, tourism on farms continues to grow.

Agriculture contributes more than $104.8 billion annually to Wisconsin’s economy, and 11.8% of state employment can be attributed to agriculture.

In 2022, Wisconsin hosted over 111.1 million visitor trips, generating $1.5 billion in state and local taxes, according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

“Many small - and medium-scale Wisconsin family farms need the revenue on-farm tourism generates,” Sheila Everhart, Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association (WATA) executive director, said in a release.

The WATA website makes is simple for visitors to find a farm adventure near you, including petting zoos, event barns, wineries, U-pick orchards, and tree farms, to name a few.

The Morning Show travels to Busy Barns Adventure in Fort Atkinson Tuesday to discuss the celebration of Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Week.

Afton and Mitch Krysiak are first generation farmers and owners of Busy Barns Adventure Farm located at W7675 US 12.

The two are originally from the Milwaukee area but moved to Maryland after their wedding. The Krysiaks returned to Busy Barns Adventure Farm in 2021 to show their kids where mom and dad were married. One thing turned into another and the two decided to take over the operation as the former owners were ready to retire.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

Possible tornado in New Glarus and Belleville
NWS: Possible tornado spotted near New Glarus, Belleville
A possible tornado occurred Monday evening in southern Wisconsin, the National Weather Service...
NWS: Possible tornado spotted near New Glarus, Belleville
Journey’s 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour is going on and on and on....
Journey set to perform at Kohl Center, feat. Toto, next year
The Madison Police Department offered new details Monday on the shooting of three teenagers on...
MPD gives update on shooting of three teens at Madison house party