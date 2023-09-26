Celebrating Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Week

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) -The last week of September, for three years running, has been proclaimed Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Week.

With 64,100 farms on 14.2 million acres across the state, tourism on farms continues to grow.

Agriculture contributes more than $104.8 billion annually to Wisconsin’s economy, and 11.8% of state employment can be attributed to agriculture.

In 2022, Wisconsin hosted over 111.1 million visitor trips, generating $1.5 billion in state and local taxes, according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

“Many small - and medium-scale Wisconsin family farms need the revenue on-farm tourism generates,” Sheila Everhart, Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association (WATA) executive director, said in a release.

The WATA website makes is simple for visitors to find a farm adventure near you, including petting zoos, event barns, wineries, U-pick orchards, and tree farms, to name a few.

The Morning Show travels to Busy Barns Adventure in Fort Atkinson Tuesday to discuss the celebration of Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Week.

Afton and Mitch Krysiak are first generation farmers and owners of Busy Barns Adventure Farm located at W7675 US 12.

The two are originally from the Milwaukee area but moved to Maryland after their wedding. The Krysiaks returned to Busy Barns Adventure Farm in 2021 to show their kids where mom and dad were married. One thing turned into another and the two decided to take over the operation as the former owners were ready to retire.

