DAIS offers ways to give back during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and there are a variety of ways you can get involved, learn, and support in the Madison community.

“It’s really to just kind of demonstrate a collective, you know, support for victims and survivors who are living in our community,” Domestic Abuse Intervention Services executive director Shannon Barry said. “And to really highlight the fact that domestic violence is really a community issue that we all need to be a part of.

Last October, DAIS launched a 24-hour text line where they saw an increased number of individuals reaching out through the line, many who had never reached out before.

For more opportunities to get involved and learn more, visit the DAIS website.

