Dept. of Defense finds Fort McCoy burns didn’t spark wildfires, Army states

FORT McCOY (WMTV) – The prescribed burns at Fort McCoy conducted after a Wisconsin agency imposed a burn ban on the region did not cause the nearby wildfire that tore through thousands of acres of Jefferson and Monroe counties, the Army installation claimed Tuesday, citing a recent Dept. of Defense investigation.

According to a summary of the investigation released by Fort McCoy, the fire that burned approximately 3,000 acres actually started about a mile-and-a-half-away, in or around McCredden’s Pass. The DOD’s report also ruled out troop training and operations as possible sources as well as lightning, Fort McCoy’s statement indicated, pointing out that no confirmed source has been discovered yet.

Army staff conducted the April 11 prescribed burn “with all applicable standards required to be conducted by a federal military installation,” Fort McCoy spokesperson Tonya Townsell wrote in the release. She added the DOD’s inquiry determined the steps taken that day were “prudent… to mitigate the inherent risks associated with prescribed burns.”

Damage from a wildfire outside Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin 4/13/23. (WMTV-TV)

According to Townsell, the investigation stated Fort McCoy dispatched enough people to the prescribed burn that day to make sure embers, smoke, or other hazards were cleared once the burn was over. The DOD also did not find safety concerns for the prescribed burn that happened the next day, which Fort McCoy’s stated was the day the wildfire erupted.

NBC15 News has reached out to state and local officials to see if their investigations have also determined McCredden’s Pass was the origin point and to learn if they have found out what sparked the blaze.

Emergency crews worked for more than two days to contain the flames from the mid-April wildfires. In August, residents who saw their property burned by the fire were still looking for answers about what caused the fire and why Fort McCoy picked those days, when the Dept. of Natural Resources had been warning of extreme fire dangers caused by the dry weather, to conduct the prescribed burns.

“It’s a Red Flag warning, nobody should be burning anything ever. It takes so much of everybody’s life away from you if you burn and it gets out of control,” Amy Zebro said at the time, adding that the fire had created frustration across the community.

Fort McCoy neighbors still waiting for answers after massive fire in April (Marcus Aarsvold)

The trees next to Douglas Lambert’s property line were still charred four months later and he worries about the area becoming more and more barren. He noted DNR’s warnings and said they should have stopped Fort McCoy from going ahead with their burns.

“There were warnings all over this whole area,” he said. “Do not burn! Nobody is above and beyond that. I mean when they say don’t burn, that means don’t burn no matter who you are.”

Claims made on the Army from residents who said they suffered losses in the fires have gone to the U.S. Army Claims Service, Fort McCoy stated.

Scenes from the fire near Fort McCoy on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 (Darren Gates)

While Fort McCoy points to the DOD report as absolving them of responsibility for starting the fire, Townsell points out that its commanders have changed some of their policies and standards in response to the fires. Particularly, she said, Fort McCoy will reinforce the firebreak system in places that are not easy to reach on the western boundary of the North impact area.

Fort McCoy is also developing plans to restore the scorched land, coming up with natural and artificial solutions to restore plant life.

“Fort McCoy is committed to the safety and protection of all people and property in and around the installation and surrounding communities and continues to improve procedures of the Wildland Fire Management Program,” Townsell continued.

While the major wildfire to the north of Fort McCoy burned, a second one started on the southern side of the installation. That one, which began on April 14, was contained within the day. officials stated at the time there was no prescribed burns in the area.

