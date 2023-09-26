The end of the rain is in sight...

Scattered showers continue tonight & Wednesday

Drying off Wednesday evening

Warmer temps for the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Believe it or not, the same weather-maker has been bringing rain to southern Wisconsin since Saturday morning. It has brought some beneficial rain to the region though, especially overnight last night. Many locations registered over a half inch of rain, with the Dane County airport measuring over an inch!

The center of this system is now positioned to our south, and will slowly glide eastward through the night and into Wednesday. That will keep sparse rain chances in the forecast through at least Wednesday afternoon before we finally see some drier weather returning to end the workweek.

What’s Coming Up...

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue through the overnight hours and into the start of Wednesday morning. You may want to grab the rain gear once again as you head out the door tomorrow. Not everyone will need it, as I expect rain to be a bit more isolated than what we saw today. Isolated showers will continue through the afternoon, becoming even more spotty during the evening. Skies remain overcast tomorrow with highs similar to today, in the upper 50s for most.

Clouds will begin to break up a bit Wednesday night, but a decent amount of cloudcover will still remain on Thursday. At least we’ll be dry, with high temperatures back in the low 70s.

Looking Ahead...

Then our focus will shift to a warming trend that will take us through the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Highs will be back in the mid-70s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. Then we’re looking at highs returning to the lower 80s for the weekend.

While this isn’t exceptionally hot, it is about 10 degrees warmer than typical for this time of year. It’ll be nice weather to get out and check out some of the changing colors across the state!

Warmer temperatures look to continue into the first week of October.

