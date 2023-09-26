Firearm found in carry-on luggage at Dane Co. airport

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A loaded gun was found early Tuesday morning in carry-on luggage at the Dane Co. Regional Airport, TSA reported.

The federal agency explained one of its officers was conducting routine X-ray screening around 5:30 a.m. and noticed the image of a gun. A Dane Co. deputy was called to the scene and authorities found the gun was loaded as well.

This is the third time a gun has been found at the airport this year, TSA noted, adding that five were detected last year.

TSA released a picture of the gun reportedly found in carry-on luggage at Dane Co. Regional Airport, on Sept. 26, 2023. (TSA)

A person who commits a firearm violation faces a fine of up to nearly $15,000, according to the agency, which did not say if the individual involved in Tuesday morning’s incident would face any repercussions. TSA officials said penalties are set on a case-by-case basis – although anyone found with a firearm will not be eligible for TSA Pre-Check for five years.

TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay also pointed out finding a weapon at a checkpoint creates issues for a lot more people than the person who had the gun. He explained the entire conveyor belt is shut down until police arrive to secure the firearm and remove the carry-on bag.

“Bringing a firearm to a security checkpoint not only slows down the individuals in that lane, but it slows everyone in line behind them down and is a security and safety concern,” he said. “Guns should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage.”

Federal law allows firearms on airplanes, provided they are in checked baggage, not loaded, and packed separately from ammunition, TSA stated. They must also be declared at the check-in counter. However, the agency did note that state and local laws may place other restrictions on them. Tips for traveling with a firearm are available here.

