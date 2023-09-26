Harvest moon hits the skies this week

The fourth and final supermoon of the year will be visible this week, weather permitting.
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The fourth and final supermoon of the year will be visible this week, weather permitting.

NASA defines the term supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.”

The harvest moon will be closest to Earth for this orbit Wednesday night around 9 EDT. NASA said the moon will appear full for three days around this time, from Wednesday night to Saturday morning.

According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the start of fall.

Farmers relied on the moon’s light to harvest their crops late into the night before electricity.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Baldwin pushes for Menendez’ resignation
TSA released a picture of the gun reportedly found in carry-on luggage at Dane Co. Regional...
Firearm found in carry-on luggage at Dane Co. airport
Lynn Akey
University of Wisconsin regents select Mankato official to serve as new Parkside chancellor
FILE - Protesters are seen outside Planned Parenthood, Sept. 18, 2023, in Milwaukee. On...
Anti-abortion groups demand liberal Wisconsin prosecutors charge abortion providers despite ruling
Menendez has rejected calls for him to resign so far, claiming he expects to be cleared of the...
Baldwin pushes for Menendez’ resignation