Janesville events to look for in October

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The fall colors are coming in and several fall events are coming to Janesville in October.

Christine Rebout, the executive director of the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, highlighted four in particular.

1. Enchanted Forest and Hollywood Hayride

Palmer’s Park will become an enchanted paradise for a weekend, featuring a candle-lit walk and scenes from favorite childhood stories.

After a walk through the enchanted forest, the Hollywood Hayride will take families on a windy path stopping at scenes from favorite movies and books.

The event lasts from October 11-14, on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5:30-8 p.m.

2. Peter and the Starcatcher: A Play featuring American Sign Language

The Janesville Performing Arts Center will perform “Peter and the Starcatcher,” with a special twist.

The performance will include ASL, and Rebout said the actors learned ASL so it is very incorporated into the acting.

The show will play on Thursday and Friday, October 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. And Saturday and Sunday, October 21 and 22 at 2 p.m. There will be an audio described performance on Sunday so blind and low vision patrons can enjoy the show.

3. Mammoth Hike Challenge

If anyone hikes 43 miles on the Ice Age Trail and visit three Trail Communities in October, you can earn a hiking certificate and a limited-edition patch.

And participants in the challenge can get a few miles in on a guided three-mile Mammoth Challenge Mural Stroll on October 7. The stroll will pass all 30 downtown murals, plus several sculptures, statues and markers.

4. Halloween Walking Tour

“Once Upon A Midnight Dreary,” led by Sir Richard Roamingwood, will lead participants through the streets of Janesville in the moonlight.

The tour will begin at the Nativity of Mary Church at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.