Madison Police find 4 guns after report of shots fired between vehicles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police found four guns while investigating a report of shots fired between two vehicles Monday afternoon on Madison’s east side. No arrests have been made yet.

Madison Police Department explained in an update Tuesday that officers arrived around 2:45 p.m. on Monday to the 300 block of Rethke Avenue after multiple people told police about the shots fired.

As one of the suspect vehicles tried to get away from police, an MPD sergeant reported seeing the vehicle crash into an empty truck parked on Loomis Street.

Three people inside the suspect vehicle ran away, and MPD indicated a fourth person was inside the vehicle. MPD did not say if the fourth person got away. The guns were found inside the vehicle, in plain view, police reported.

The department reiterated there were no reports of anyone hurt or property damage from the shots fired.

MPD added that several agencies helped search for the suspects using drones and a K-9 unit.

Anyone who has information on the shots fired was urged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online. p3tips.com

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.