Man convicted in 2021 homicide after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man was convicted Monday of homicide in the 2021 death of a woman found in a Wisconsin Dells hotel room, court records show.

A jury found Jeremy Mondy guilty of first-degree intentional homicide stemming from domestic abuse, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of bail jumping.

The verdict was reached after over an hour and a half of deliberations, according to court records. The trial lasted six days.

A date for sentencing has not been scheduled yet, but the mandatory penalty for first-degree intentional homicide is life in prison. It has yet to be determined if Mondy, 37, will be offered the possibility of extended supervision.

Wisconsin Dells Police officers found Mondy and the woman’s body at The VUE hotel, on River Road, when they went there in February of 2021 to conduct a welfare check on two people that was requested by a staff member. Hotel staff told police that a housekeeping staff member saw a man passed out on the bed and a woman on the bathroom floor.

When police made contact with Mondy and asked if he was OK, Mondy told them that he was. However, when asked about the woman, he told officers that she was dead, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice report.

Mondy was taken into custody at that time and booked into the Columbia Co. jail on a homicide count. The officer that arrested Mondy alleges that Mondy smelled of intoxicants and appeared to be under the influence. According to the complaint, the officer who knocked on the door then entered the bathroom to check on the woman and determined that she was dead.

Mondy admitted to two agents during an interview that he had lived with the victim for about one month in 2020, the complaint noted. They checked into the VUE hotel together on Feb. 13 and he told police that he had drunk several beers and other alcoholic beverages in the room.

The complaint further states that Mondy and the woman allegedly fought over a gun in the bathroom, where he overpowered the victim and gained possession of the gun. Mondy changed his statement later and stated that the he had purposefully pulled the trigger to defend himself, the complaint says.

Mondy told the agents that he panicked, put the gun in his pocket, grabbed his coat and left the hotel. He then discarded the gun before returning to the hotel, the complaint finishes.

