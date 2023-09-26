NWS: Possible tornado spotted near New Glarus, Belleville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A possible tornado occurred Monday evening in southern Wisconsin, the National Weather Service reports.

Around 6:08 p.m., pictures and reports of a possible tornado touching down east of New Glarus and just south of Belleville were made. There was not a tornado warning issued for this storm as it moved through the area.

The National Weather Service is working with emergency management in the area to decide if a storm survey will be necessary. At this point, there is no report of damage, and the possible tornado is suspected to be a quick spin-up in a field.

Analysis of pictures, radar, and a possible survey will be done Tuesday to verify the storm. If the storm is confirmed, it would be the 21st tornado in the state this year.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.