NWS: Possible tornado spotted near New Glarus, Belleville

By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A possible tornado occurred Monday evening in southern Wisconsin, the National Weather Service reports.

Around 6:08 p.m., pictures and reports of a possible tornado touching down east of New Glarus and just south of Belleville were made. There was not a tornado warning issued for this storm as it moved through the area.

The National Weather Service is working with emergency management in the area to decide if a storm survey will be necessary. At this point, there is no report of damage, and the possible tornado is suspected to be a quick spin-up in a field.

Analysis of pictures, radar, and a possible survey will be done Tuesday to verify the storm. If the storm is confirmed, it would be the 21st tornado in the state this year.

