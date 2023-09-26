Southern Wis. will be warmer this winter. Madison shop makes case for biking all 4 seasons

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - National experts say this winter will be warmer than usual, an impact of the El Niño phenomenon in southern Wisconsin.

This year’s El Niño is expected to be strong this winter, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. The random weather event refers to the water temperatures and wind patterns close to the equator.

“That means things could trend a little bit warmer,” NBC15 Meteorologist Amanda Morgan said, of the effects to parts of the northern U.S. “That’s not to say we’ll be in the 40s or 50s all winter long but maybe less intense outbreaks of cold that we would typically expect in the winter.”

El Niño is the opposite of the phenomenon called La Niña, which we’ve seen in recent years. “We had snowier winters the last couple of years, whereas this one, [we’re] expecting warmer temperatures but not really much of an impact on the snow,” she said.

Steve Lindenau said he has been reading about the coming winter. “When you run a business like this, you have to look at trends,” the owner of Crazy Lenny’s E-Bikes said.

With a milder season ahead, Lindenau said he doesn’t need to stock up on heavy duty e-bikes that are typically needed in other years.

“It can be a very nice form of transportation all winter,” Lindenau, who bikes all year long, said. He noted a growing number of people are cycling in the winter.

Warmer winters are also opportunities to promote the trend. “It used to be people wouldn’t think about it at all. And that’s changing. It’s growing, actually making it a four-seasons-a-year activity instead of three.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.