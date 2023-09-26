Stormy Stretch Ahead

Keep The Rain Gear Close By
Heavy Rain Threat
Heavy Rain Threat(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Active First Half Of Week
  • Heavy Rain Threat
  • Improvements Late Week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Active weather continues as we start the week and likely will stick around through the middle of the week. This is courtesy of a cut-off low pressure system that will pivot rounds of showers and storms through the area. This will bring beneficial rainfall to the area that could be an inch or more by the time it wraps up Wednesday. Locally higher amounts are possible. A pattern change moves in for the end of the week with the return of sunshine which should stick around through the weekend where temperatures rebound into the lower 80s.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Cloudy tonight with periods of showers and storms. Rain totals of a quarter to half inch with locally higher amounts. Lows into the lower 60s with a light easterly wind. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with periods of showers and storms. Rain totals of a quarter to half inch with locally higher amounts. Highs into the upper 60s with a light easterly wind. Scattered showers and storms Tuesday night with lows around 60 degrees. Rain totals between a tenth and quarter of an inch with locally higher amounts. Scattered storms remain into Wednesday with highs into the upper 60s. A lingering shower Thursday before things start to clear out. Highs back to the lower 70s.

Looking Ahead...

Clearing and sunshine returns for Friday and last into the upcoming weekend. A much drier pattern will stick around through at least the middle of next week. Unseasonably warm temperatures will return with highs into the lower 80s and lows into the upper 50s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

Scattered to widespread rain expected early Tuesday morning.
More rain chances ahead
With more fall-like temperatures
More rain chances ahead
Possibly enough to make an impact on the drought
Heavier Rain Is On The Way
Enough rain to make a dent in the drought
A Wet Several Days