Stormy Stretch Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Active weather continues as we start the week and likely will stick around through the middle of the week. This is courtesy of a cut-off low pressure system that will pivot rounds of showers and storms through the area. This will bring beneficial rainfall to the area that could be an inch or more by the time it wraps up Wednesday. Locally higher amounts are possible. A pattern change moves in for the end of the week with the return of sunshine which should stick around through the weekend where temperatures rebound into the lower 80s.

Cloudy tonight with periods of showers and storms. Rain totals of a quarter to half inch with locally higher amounts. Lows into the lower 60s with a light easterly wind. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with periods of showers and storms. Rain totals of a quarter to half inch with locally higher amounts. Highs into the upper 60s with a light easterly wind. Scattered showers and storms Tuesday night with lows around 60 degrees. Rain totals between a tenth and quarter of an inch with locally higher amounts. Scattered storms remain into Wednesday with highs into the upper 60s. A lingering shower Thursday before things start to clear out. Highs back to the lower 70s.

Clearing and sunshine returns for Friday and last into the upcoming weekend. A much drier pattern will stick around through at least the middle of next week. Unseasonably warm temperatures will return with highs into the lower 80s and lows into the upper 50s.

