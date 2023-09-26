Stoughton Police: Group of juveniles blamed for thousands of dollars in property damage

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of juveniles are blamed for thousands of dollars in damage over the weekend to vehicles and buildings in Stoughton.

Damaged vehicles and buildings were found on and around Ridge Street, Stoughton Police Department explained on Tuesday.

One person told police that property damage was estimated at more than $50,000.

Police noted the case will be handled in Dane County juvenile court and that it is an active investigation.

Anyone whose business or home has property damage was encouraged to call the department’s non-emergency number at 608-873-3374.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness wore a spit hood in Brown County court when she was sentenced for murdering...
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment
Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
8-foot albino boa constrictor startles car technicians working on engine
The Madison Police Department investigates a shooting on Tree Lane, on March 30, 2023.
Suspect pleads not guilty in Tree Lane killing
A Brown County judge sentenced convicted murderer Taylor Schabusiness to life in prison without...
Taylor Schabusiness sentenced to life without parole