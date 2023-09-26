Stoughton Police: Group of juveniles blamed for thousands of dollars in property damage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of juveniles are blamed for thousands of dollars in damage over the weekend to vehicles and buildings in Stoughton.

Damaged vehicles and buildings were found on and around Ridge Street, Stoughton Police Department explained on Tuesday.

One person told police that property damage was estimated at more than $50,000.

Police noted the case will be handled in Dane County juvenile court and that it is an active investigation.

Anyone whose business or home has property damage was encouraged to call the department’s non-emergency number at 608-873-3374.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.