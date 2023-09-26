Sun Prairie family struggles with noise nuisance from new Glass Nickel building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A recent lawsuit is the latest move in a nearly two-year battle for a Sun Prairie family.

It started with a new development next door to Kayla and Jeff Thomas. It is home to the Glass Nickel Pizza, a business destroyed in the 2018 explosion.

The Thomas’ were happy to see new development in their city, but say the way it was built has turned into a nightmare. “We were in support of this project from the beginning because of the explosion,” said Kayla Thomas, “We lived through that as well. We lived here at that time. We know how deeply impacted the community was by it. We were impacted by it.”

They have lived in their home since 2007 and liked the idea of new development for the city. What they didn’t know is that development, they say, would rob them of feeling peace at home. “From the experience of the installation to where we are now, it’s really been a living nightmare,” said Kayla.

A recent lawsuit is the latest move in a nearly two-year battle for a Sun Prairie family. (NBC15)

The nightmare is noise. It’s a near constant hum just feet from their home. “It was running all the time, it was very invasive, we actively avoided going outside,” said Kayla.

The original plans for the restaurant with apartments above it, showed two smaller air conditioning units. But what was eventually installed was a much bigger, and louder industrial HVAC unit.

“This is like having a lawnmower running right next to our home, all day, all night, on a constant, and we just have no reprieve,” said Kayla.

The Thomas’ wanted the unit moved, or at the very least, a sound barrier put up. They gave NBC15 Investigates email after email starting in 2021, reaching out to the owner of Glass Nickel for a solution.

They say when that didn’t work, they tried the Sun Prairie Community Development Director, Building Inspector, even their alders.

HVAC at the center of lawsuit over noise (WMTV)

A meeting was eventually set up with city officials, the owner of Glass Nickel and the Thomas’.

“That meeting that we had face to face with them, literally nothing happened, we left basically feeling like we were worse off than going into it,” said Jeff Thomas.

Everywhere they turned, roadblocks, and a string of apologies from city officials. “Throughout this whole time they’ve been telling us we’re sorry, we know this is a frustration, we want a resolution, that’s what everyone said, and the business owner he’s committed to a resolution, he’s committed to solving the problem,” said Kayla, “and it’s a year and a half later.”

The sound just kept going. So they started doing their own research to see if that HVAC feet from their home was legal. They say the first thing they found, was that it wasn’t supposed to be there. “It was supposed to go on the roof,” claims Kayla, “all the plans refer to it on the roof, but between the architect not planning properly, and them ordering too big of a unit, it was decided to put it on the side.”

Because there is so little room on the Thomas’ side of the building, it is right on the property line. The Thomas’ wanted to show just how loud it was so they took sound readings- more than a dozen from August of 2022 until July of 2023. “Those 90-degree humid days, we were catching readings at like 76, 77 decibels,” said Kayla.

“Our hand has been forced, we’re tired of not being heard, we’re tired of being swept under the rug,”

Normally for something like this, the residential sound limit is around 60 decibels and the unit would have to be several feet back. So why is it on the property line? Much higher than 60?

The Thomas’ were shocked to find out their home is zoned commercial. “Even though our house was built in the 1800s, and has only ever been a home has never been anything other than a residential property,” said Kayla.

“A long time ago, property along main street was strip zoned commercial,” said Scott Kugler, the Sun Prairie Community Development Director, “we have plenty of places in town that we have residential uses that were zoned commercial.”

That means, according to city code, it’s perfectly legal to put the HVAC there and let it run up to 70 decibels.

But remember, the Thomas’ readings were much higher. In fact, court filings show test after test, all over 70. However, those were done by the Thomas’, and when the city came out and test on their own, the results were different. “It was right around the limit, so 70 decibels, or just under,” said Kugler.

Kugler says what that means is there is really nothing the city can do. “Until we have an inspection where we find something that’s not in compliance, we really have no power to make the owner do anything,” said Kugler.

NBC15 Investigates visited the Thomas’ in July when they hired a third party to take readings of their own.

“Over here we’re basically at 75 decibels,” said Tim O’Neill with O’Neill Engineered Systems, Inc. “To live with 75, that is substantial,” he said.

That’s in line with what the Thomas’ were finding too, so why is it so different from the city?

“I think it comes down to how the readings are taken,” said Kugler, “so the ordinance isn’t precisely clear as to how to do it, but it provides some guidance as to where the readings should take place, and I think whether you’re holding the unit above the fence, below the fence, I think that could affect the readings.”

“Our hand has been forced, we’re tired of not being heard, we’re tired of being swept under the rug,” said Jeff Thomas.

That was back in July. NBC15 Investigates revisited the home in mid-September. “Unfortunately the same,” said Kayla, “so nothing has changed.”

So they decided their only option was something they didn’t want to do, a lawsuit. “At this point, we have done everything in our power to try to come up to a makeable solution, we’ve talked with the building owner numerous times for over a year, it’s been almost two years now that we started this process,” Kayla said. “So unfortunately, this is not the direction that we want it to be at we’d like to resolve this before we got to this point, but that we felt that that was our only option.”

All they want is the noise gone, whether it’s the unit moved or a barrier put up. Their hope is that because of their struggle, the city will change how it handles these situations moving forward.

“It’s an opportunity to shed some light on a story like this to make sure like she said, this doesn’t happen to somebody else,” said Jeff, “because we just know that there’s other projects happening all over town in some very, you know, different parts of town, and we just don’t want this to happen someone else. So I think it’s just a good opportunity to make sure that one, our voices are heard, but to that this doesn’t happen somewhere else.”

NBC15 Investigates did reach out to the owner of the Glass Nickel and his lawyer got in contact with us. They have decided not to comment at this time, which is not uncommon when there is a lawsuit.

The owner has shared on social media that cost is a big reason why nothing has been done, saying the project ran over budget and that “I am not a rich man.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.