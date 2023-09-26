Suspect pleads not guilty in Tree Lane killing

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the suspects charged in the killing of a man on Madison’s west side earlier this year pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, court records indicate.

Charles Washington White, 31, appeared Tuesday in Dane County Court for his arraignment. His attorney also asked the judge to reduce Washington-White’s million-dollar bail, but the motion was denied.

Washington-White is accused of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm in connection to the March homicide on the 7900 block of Tree Lane.

The Madison Police Department had previously reported that officers found the victim around 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, when they responded to the Tree Lane Apartments. It was later revealed by police that the victim had been confirmed dead at the scene. The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Scott Ellis, noting he died of homicidal firearm-related trauma.

After the killing of a man Thursday morning on Madison’s west side, neighbors are saddened and scared.

Chief Barnes reported during a news conference that both suspects were located within three hours of the shooting.

The other suspect, Jarvyous Davis, is accused of harboring/aiding a felon- falsify information, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and bail jumping. His bond was previously set at $50,000.

