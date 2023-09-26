Tornado touchdown confirmed by NWS in Belleville

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday’s storm included a tornado that touched down briefly in a field in Belleville.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NWS Milwaukee Warning Coordination Meteorologist Tim Halbach said video footage captured around 6:15 p.m. Monday proved the funnel cloud made contact with the ground briefly.

“We are going to call it a tornado, what we’re waiting on right now is just to find out how long it was on the ground for and whether or not it hit any trees or caused any damage at all,” he said. “Right now we’re just kind of putting bits of information to figure out what exactly happened.”

Halbach assessed the area for damage on Tuesday.

He said the cloud rotation was on their radar Monday night, but there wasn’t enough evidence at the time to suggest a tornado would form.

Halbach said the rotation went away so quick and no damage was reported, so NWS decided a tornado warning wasn’t necessary.

”Tornados like this that are very brief, it’s very hard for use to get a warning out on something like that. We appreciate the reports when we do get something like that when these storms do occur,” he said. ”But by that time, it had gone away and putting out a tornado warning would’ve been too late and unnecessary.”

Virginia Perry is staying with family in Belleville and captured part of the funnel cloud on her cellphone.

”I didn’t hear anything unusual, but the clouds looked funny,” she said. ”Well, it kind of worried me a little bit, I thought... Do we need to go into basement? But then I looked on the radar and I didn’t see any warnings. You know, on the weather thing? So I really was calm after that.”

Halbach said it’s normal to get one or two tornados in Wisconsin during this time of year as the weather transitions from warm to cool.

