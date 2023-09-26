Travis Kelce jersey sales spike nearly 400% after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

(CNN) - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is trending after Taylor Swift sat in his stadium suite during Sunday’s game.

Swift’s attendance brought an unexpected spike in Kelce’s jersey sales online.

On Sunday, Kelce was one of the top five selling NFL players after a nearly 400% spike in sales across Fanatics’ websites.

Kelce and Swift are rumored to be dating, although neither has confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Taylor Swift (derecha) observa desde una suite junto a la madre de Travis Kelce, Donna Kelce, en el Arrowhead Stadium durante la primera mitad del juego de NFL entre los Chicago Bears y los Kansas City Chiefs, en Kansas City, Misuri. Domingo 24 de septiembre de 2023. (AP Foto/Ed Zurga) (Ed Zurga | AP)

