A Wet Tuesday Forecast

Rain ending through the middle of the week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
  • Up to an inch of additional rainfall
  • Sunshine Returns Thursday
  • Warmer Temperatures and Sunshine this Weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grab the umbrella, a wet Tuesday is coming up. Slow moving low pressure will track by to the south of here over the next 36 hours. This low pressure system will weaken as it moves off to the east of here.

But until then, showers are going to be in the forecast. We will have periods of rain throughout the day today with an additional inch of precipitation possible in some spots.

Keep the umbrella handy for today and tomorrow.
Keep the umbrella handy for today and tomorrow.
What’s Coming Up...

As we head through tonight and into tomorrow, the low will move away from us. We will see the precipitation breaking a bit and becoming much more scattered. 

Chances are still running fairly high of seeing at least some rainfall on Wednesday, but the totals will be considerably lower. After that, high pressure will begin to take over some sunshine returns on Thursday.

Looking Ahead...

By the end of the week lots of sunshine is anticipated and warmer temperatures as well. Weekend ties are expected to be right around 80 with plenty of sunshine, both Saturday and Sunday.

