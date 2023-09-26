A Wet Tuesday Forecast

Up to an inch of additional rainfall

Sunshine Returns Thursday

Warmer Temperatures and Sunshine this Weekend

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grab the umbrella, a wet Tuesday is coming up. Slow moving low pressure will track by to the south of here over the next 36 hours. This low pressure system will weaken as it moves off to the east of here.

But until then, showers are going to be in the forecast. We will have periods of rain throughout the day today with an additional inch of precipitation possible in some spots.

Keep the umbrella handy for today and tomorrow. (wmtv)

What’s Coming Up...

As we head through tonight and into tomorrow, the low will move away from us. We will see the precipitation breaking a bit and becoming much more scattered.

Chances are still running fairly high of seeing at least some rainfall on Wednesday, but the totals will be considerably lower. After that, high pressure will begin to take over some sunshine returns on Thursday.

Looking Ahead...

By the end of the week lots of sunshine is anticipated and warmer temperatures as well. Weekend ties are expected to be right around 80 with plenty of sunshine, both Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.