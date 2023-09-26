Wisconsin joins new FTC lawsuit accusing Amazon of antitrust violations

Wisconsin has joined the Federal Trade Commission in a lawsuit accusing retail giant Amazon of antitrust violations, the federal agency indicated.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WMTV) – Wisconsin has joined the Federal Trade Commission in a lawsuit accusing retail giant Amazon of antitrust violations, the federal agency indicated in a statement announcing the case.

Seventeen state attorneys in all have signed on to the suit which claims the e-commerce behemoth uses its position in the marketplace to inflate prices on other platforms, overcharge sellers, and stifle competition. NBC15 has reached out the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice for a comment on its involvement and will update this story when more information is available.

“Our complaint lays out how Amazon has used a set of punitive and coercive tactics to unlawfully maintain its monopolies,” FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said. “Today’s lawsuit seeks to hold Amazon to account for these monopolistic practices and restore the lost promise of free and fair competition.”

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, is the result of a years-long investigation into Amazon’s businesses and one of the most significant legal challenges brought against the company in its nearly 30-year history.

According to a news release sent by the agency, the FTC and states that joined the lawsuit are asking the court to issue a permanent injunction court that they say would prohibit Amazon from engaging in its unlawful conduct and loosen its “monopolistic control to restore competition.”

Many had wondered whether the agency would seek to a forced break-up of the retail giant, which is also dominant in cloud computing and has a growing presence in other sectors like groceries and health care. In a briefing with reporters, Khan dodged questions of whether that will happen.

“At this stage, the focus is more on liability,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

