Wisconsin legislators introduce bill to address workforce, poverty in the state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin legislators introduced a new bill on Tuesday aimed at tackling workforce shortage and poverty in the state.

The Wisconsin Opportunity Act directs critical programs that aim to alleviate the effects of poverty, and help connect Wisconsinites who want to work with employers. It also helps provide the resources they need to re-enter the workforce.

Officials said the bill would provide the support citizens need to break out the cycle of poverty.

“There’s a lot to love in this bill, and I think that its really and truly, we’ve nipped around poverty for way too long in Wisconsin,” Representative Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) said. “And its time that we take a comprehensive approach to address poverty as a whole and finally put an end to children, families and individuals living in poverty in our state.”

Workforce development, transportation and housing issues are among specific areas addressed by this bill.

