Wisconsin state Senate’s chief clerk resigns following undisclosed allegation

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Senate’s chief clerk has resigned in the face of an undisclosed allegation, the chamber’s top Republican announced Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said in a two-sentence statement that Chief Clerk Michael Queensland resigned following a “credible allegation” and an ensuing independent investigation. LeMahieu went on to say that Queensland has denied all allegations.

LeMahieu did not elaborate and his spokesperson, Brian Radday, didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking more details.

LeMahieu’s office and the chief clerk’s office have yet to fulfill open records quests that the AP filed earlier this month seeking copies of any complaints against Queensland and communications about his job status.

The Senate chief clerk, a non-partisan position, serves as the chamber’s administrator, handling a variety of tasks ranging from announcing bills on floor session days to tracking the body’s finances and records.

Queensland had served as Senate chief clerk since January 2021. Prior to becoming clerk he worked as Legislative Council attorney. The Legislative Council advises lawmakers on statutory interpretations and how to phrase bills.

