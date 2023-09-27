A big warmup for the weekend!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a more fall-like week for much of the region, more summer-like heat will be building back in as we approach the weekend. October begins on Sunday, but our temperatures will be a bit more reminiscent of early September. Many locations can expect to see those above-average temps last through the first week of the month.

The weekend should be dry for most locations, however, a select few could see a couple of showers as a cold front passes through.

The last supermoon of the year will reach full illumination on Friday night, but it will appear full through Saturday night as well.

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

Southern Wisconsin

Sunshine will dominate the forecast locally, with no rain chances in sight through the start of the workweek either. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Friday with a few clouds mixing in for some locations. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s Friday night with clear skies. Good viewing conditions for the full Harvest Moon!

Highs will rise to the 80s on Saturday afternoon, potentially reaching the mid-80s in some locations! Skies remain sunny with a breeze out of the south. Clear skies overnight into Sunday, with temperatures starting in the low 60s and warming back into the 80s by the afternoon.

Northeastern Wisconsin

Above-average temperatures even for those closer to the lakeshore this weekend! Highs will be in the 70s for most on Friday, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will cool to the mid-50s Friday night, with clear skies.

Saturday will be sunny with highs approaching the 80° mark in most spots, aside from those along the lake. Clear skies continue into Sunday with temperatures starting in the high 50s during the morning, and nearing the 80s once again in the afternoon.

Northwestern Wisconsin & Eastern Minnesota

The one area that could see rain this weekend is in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Scattered showers will be possible during the day to the west of the state line on Friday, with some showers moving into western Wisconsin Friday night. The rain should be wrapped up by daybreak on Saturday with clouds clearing quickly. Highs on Saturday will range from the 80s near I-94 to the upper 60s near Superior.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night, with low temperatures in the 60s. More sunshine on Sunday with highs back near 80° for most spots.

Eastern Iowa & Northern Illinois

Partly cloudy skies on Friday with highs in the mid-70s to lower 80s. Great viewing conditions for the full moon Friday night as skies remain clear. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s by morning.

More sunshine through Saturday with highs ranging from nearly 90° in the Quad Cities to the upper 70s along the lakeshore. Copy and paste that forecast into Sunday as the summer-like temperatures continue.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.