Chicago man sentenced for attempted drug trafficking scheme in Dane Co.

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Chicago man was sentenced on Tuesday for coordinating the shipment of fentanyl from the Windy City to Madison, Wisconsin.

Reginald Jemison, 56, will serve 10 years in federal prison for attempting to possess fentanyl with intent to distribute, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Jemison pleaded guilty to the charge on June 8.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson emphasized the significant amount of the drug that Jemison tried to possess, which has caused thousands of overdose deaths across the nation.

The DOJ recalled how in 2020, state and local law enforcement groups were working together to investigate drug traffickers in Dane County. The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation determined Jemison was working with another suspect, Andrew McClinton, to ship drugs to an apartment in Madison through the mail.

A U.S. Postal inspector later identified the package on Dec. 7, 2020, and received a federal warrant to search the package. Officials discovered a vacuum-sealed bag filled with a white substance, which the Wisconsin State Crime Lab determined tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. The substance itself weighed about 590 grams.

DCI agents got ahold of the package and investigators delivered it to a Madison address later that day. The DOJ explained that about a minute after it was dropped off, a silver sedan with Illinois plates pulled up to a building. A man got out from the passenger seat and retrieved the package.

Authorities arrested the man, Jeffrey Kemp, who took the package, as well as the driver, Antonio Dillard. The pair admitted to law enforcement that Jemison paid them to pick the package up and take it back to Chicago to distribute.

Kemp was sentenced in May of 2022 to four years in prison, while Dillard was sentenced in April of 2022 to two years in prison. McClinton also received nine years in prison for his role in the scheme.

