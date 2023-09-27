CrossFit Games heading to Texas in 2024

CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
CrossFit Athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2024 CrossFit Games are heading to Texas after it was announced previously that the games would no longer be in Madison.

The CrossFit Games announced earlier this month that the games were heading to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The event will be held from Aug. 8-11, 2024, at Dickies Arena, in Fort Worth, over 1,000 miles away from Madison.

CrossFit General Manager of Sport and Education Dave Castro said moving the Games to Fort Worth allows the event to grow.

“The move to Fort Worth is the first step for where we want to take the CrossFit Games,” Castro said. “Just as we expect our athletes to adjust during competition, we’ll need to do the same as we rethink our execution so that we can bring the Games to not only more cities in the United States, but also consider expansion overseas.”

The CrossFit Games initially announced in May of 2022 that the 2023 Games would be the final year in Madison, then reversed course in the January announcement. The organization reversed course again this summer, with a Destination Madison spokesperson confirming on July 29 that the Games were no longer being held in Wisconsin’s capital city.

Madison had hosted the multi-day sporting event, which provides a platform to determine the “Fittest on Earth,” since 2017.

Destination Madison estimated the Games generate over $12 million for tourism in Dane County. More than 50,000 people showed up at the 2022 competition.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville

Latest News

Warmer temperatures and colors setting in
Rain Ends, Clouds Stay
A closer look at your weekend forecast.
A big warmup for the weekend!
Milwaukee Brewers' Freddy Peralta and William Contreras celebrate after clinching the National...
Brewers are eager to make their latest postseason berth last longer than the others
A fire tore through a building in southern Dane Co. near Brooklyn, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
‘Several’ goats lost in Dane Co. barn fire, fire chief says