CrossFit Games heading to Texas in 2024

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2024 CrossFit Games are heading to Texas after it was announced previously that the games would no longer be in Madison.

The CrossFit Games announced earlier this month that the games were heading to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The event will be held from Aug. 8-11, 2024, at Dickies Arena, in Fort Worth, over 1,000 miles away from Madison.

CrossFit General Manager of Sport and Education Dave Castro said moving the Games to Fort Worth allows the event to grow.

“The move to Fort Worth is the first step for where we want to take the CrossFit Games,” Castro said. “Just as we expect our athletes to adjust during competition, we’ll need to do the same as we rethink our execution so that we can bring the Games to not only more cities in the United States, but also consider expansion overseas.”

The CrossFit Games initially announced in May of 2022 that the 2023 Games would be the final year in Madison, then reversed course in the January announcement. The organization reversed course again this summer, with a Destination Madison spokesperson confirming on July 29 that the Games were no longer being held in Wisconsin’s capital city.

Madison had hosted the multi-day sporting event, which provides a platform to determine the “Fittest on Earth,” since 2017.

Destination Madison estimated the Games generate over $12 million for tourism in Dane County. More than 50,000 people showed up at the 2022 competition.

