Dane Co. plans to add crisis counselors to 911 Center, expand CARES program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials announced new investments in mental health emergency response services on Wednesday with plans to add crisis counselors to its 911 call center.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced during a news conference that $400,000 in new county funding will support four 911 crisis counselor positions, whose roles will be to work with those who call 911 when experiencing a behavioral health emergency. The counselors will work 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays as part of a pilot program.

“Adding these Crisis Counselors to our 911 Center will enable us to resolve a number of incidents over the phone when appropriate or when requested instead of requiring an in-person response by mobile crisis team,” Parisi said. “A similar model utilized in Tucson reduced the need for an in-person response to a call by close to 80%.”

Parisi also announced $200,000 in county grant funds for communities wanting to partner with the CARES mental health program, which started in September of 2021. The additional funding investment aims to improve the response to mental health emergencies in different regions, outside of just Madison.

“Behavioral health emergencies don’t follow political or municipal borders and this initiative will help more people get the help they need when they need it,” Parisi said.

Parisi will introduce the full 2024 budget on Monday, Oct. 2.

