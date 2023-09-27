DOJ: Sparta man arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON (WEAU) - A Sparta man is charged for his actions during the Jan. 6th riots that took place at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 37-year-old Charles Walters is charged in the District of Columbia with one felony offense of destruction of government property, as well as several other misdemeanors. He was arrested Wednesday and made his initial appearance in federal court in Madison.

According to court documents, Walters was identified from multiple open-source videos and body worn camera footage from U.S. Capitol police officers.

The documents claim Walters destroyed fencing near a police line, climbed the inaugural stage risers, and made entry into the Capitol building wearing a helmet and ballistic-style vest with other rioters.

