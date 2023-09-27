DOJ: Sparta man arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WEAU) - A Sparta man is charged for his actions during the Jan. 6th riots that took place at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 37-year-old Charles Walters is charged in the District of Columbia with one felony offense of destruction of government property, as well as several other misdemeanors. He was arrested Wednesday and made his initial appearance in federal court in Madison.

According to court documents, Walters was identified from multiple open-source videos and body worn camera footage from U.S. Capitol police officers.

The documents claim Walters destroyed fencing near a police line, climbed the inaugural stage risers, and made entry into the Capitol building wearing a helmet and ballistic-style vest with other rioters.

Additional information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville

Latest News

hyundai and kia
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles in the U.S. and telling owners to...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
Wisconsin Department of Justice announces lawsuit against Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
school
Janesville woman accused of having a firearm on school grounds
The Madison Fire Department used this picture to show contact points on a lithium-ion battery...
Battery charger blamed for elevated carbon monoxide in Madison home