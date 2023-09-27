Fire rips through building in southern Dane Co.

Video submitted by Kelly W.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) – Firefighters from multiple agencies responded Wednesday morning to a blaze in the Town of Rutland.

Few details about the fire have been released. A badly damaged building that appeared to be a barn could be seen through the tree line of the residential property, which is located on W. Rutland Rd., near Hwy. 14, near Brooklyn and on the southern edge of Dane Co.

The fire appeared to be contained by 8:30 a.m.

Fire trucks lined up along a rural road
Firefighters respond to a blaze that tore through a building outside of Brooklyn on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.(WMTV-TV/Phoebe Murray)

Crews from the Brooklyn, Oregon, and Stoughton fire departments were among the crews responding, as well as the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News has a crew on the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Burned debris through a treeline.
Firefighters respond to a blaze that tore through a building outside of Brooklyn on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.(WMTV-TV/Phoebe Murray)

