Monroe and Argyle community raises money for family of father and daughter killed in crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monroe community is at a loss after a father and daughter are killed in a crash with a semi truck, only months after the youngest son passed away.

27-year-old Jason Richardson and his three-year-old daughter Teigen are survived by his wife and mother Leane as well as two other daughters, and another child on the way.

The crash isn’t the first tragedy the family has had to face. This past March, the Richardson’s also lost their youngest child Landon.

Jason’s mother Angela Miesen said Landon passed away due to natural causes in March.

Miesen said she’ll miss visits from her son and granddaughter the most.

”It’s so hard because I keep calling his phone just hoping that he would answer,” she said. ”There’s a big chunk taken away from me and I don’t know why.”

Lindsay Proctor is friends with Leane and Jason. Their children are the same age and go to the same school. She said Leane is in the hospital following the crash, but does not have serious injuries.

Proctor said Leane and Jason had just announced they were pregnant this week.

According to the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened before 2 p.m. Tuesday when the Richardson’s truck crossed the median and collided with a semi truck on State Hwy 11 in Gratiot.

“It’s just unfair. They’re just the nicest people. No one deserves it, but it’s just not fair, at all,” Proctor said.

Proctor shared a GoFundMe to help cover the family’s medical and funeral costs. As of Wednesday night, the fundraiser has raised $46,000 so far.

