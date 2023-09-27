Madison craft studio opens encouraging inclusivity, accessibility

The Curious Crafter is now open at 4678 Cottage Grove Rd. in Madison.
The Curious Crafter is now open at 4678 Cottage Grove Rd. in Madison.(wmtv)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Curious Crafter, a new craft studio in Madison offering customizable craft kits for all ages and skill levels.

The Curious Crafter, located at 4678 Cottage Grove Rd., has a mission of providing everyone with an inclusive, thought-provoking space.

“Our kits and experience are designed to help people explore their creativity and have fun,” co-owner Francisco Martinez said in a release. “We want to create a welcoming and inclusive space where people of all ages and skill levels can come to be creative.”

The studio offers a wide variety of craft kits, from simple projects for young children to more challenging projects for adults.

Kits are all customizable, so crafters can choose the colors, materials, and designs that they enjoy most. In addition to craft kits, The Curious Crafter also offers the community a place to host celebrations, school field trips as well as workshops with other artists in the area.

”We believe that everyone has a creative side,” said Teddy Schober, co-owner of The Curious Crafter. The studio’s goal is to make crafting accessible and affordable for everyone.

The craft studio is hosting its first event, Paint Your Pet Night, on Sept. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Crafters will be able to send a picture of their pet to the studio in advance, and the studio will sketch it onto a canvas.

Crafters can then paint their pets using the studio’s materials. A portion of the proceeds from Paint Your Pet Night will benefit local animal organizations.

The Curious Crafter is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Owners Teddy Schober and Francisco Martinez join The Morning Show Wednesday, to let people know what their new business brings to the Madison art scene.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports

Latest News

Paul Ryan speaks at UW-Madison on Tuesday.
Former Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans will lose if Donald Trump is nominee
If the race is between Trump and President Joe Biden, Ryan said, “I think Biden wins.”
Former Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans will lose if Donald Trump is nominee
TSA released a picture of the gun reportedly found in carry-on luggage at Dane Co. Regional...
Firearm found in carry-on luggage at Dane Co. airport
A loaded gun was found early Monday morning in carry-on luggage at the Dane Co. Regional...
Firearm found in carry-on luggage at Dane Co. airport