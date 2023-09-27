Madison craft studio opens encouraging inclusivity, accessibility

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Curious Crafter, a new craft studio in Madison offering customizable craft kits for all ages and skill levels.

The Curious Crafter, located at 4678 Cottage Grove Rd., has a mission of providing everyone with an inclusive, thought-provoking space.

“Our kits and experience are designed to help people explore their creativity and have fun,” co-owner Francisco Martinez said in a release. “We want to create a welcoming and inclusive space where people of all ages and skill levels can come to be creative.”

The studio offers a wide variety of craft kits, from simple projects for young children to more challenging projects for adults.

Kits are all customizable, so crafters can choose the colors, materials, and designs that they enjoy most. In addition to craft kits, The Curious Crafter also offers the community a place to host celebrations, school field trips as well as workshops with other artists in the area.

”We believe that everyone has a creative side,” said Teddy Schober, co-owner of The Curious Crafter. The studio’s goal is to make crafting accessible and affordable for everyone.

The craft studio is hosting its first event, Paint Your Pet Night, on Sept. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Crafters will be able to send a picture of their pet to the studio in advance, and the studio will sketch it onto a canvas.

Crafters can then paint their pets using the studio’s materials. A portion of the proceeds from Paint Your Pet Night will benefit local animal organizations.

The Curious Crafter is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Owners Teddy Schober and Francisco Martinez join The Morning Show Wednesday, to let people know what their new business brings to the Madison art scene.

