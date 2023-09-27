Madison drug trafficker sentenced to 13 years

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was sentenced for possessing over two kilograms of heroine and other drugs Saturday.

Dery McDuffy, 34, was sentenced to 13 years in prison with 6 years of supervised release, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced.

The sentencing came after McDuffy pleaded guilty in June to charges of possessing more than a kilogram of heroin with the intent to distribute it and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the DOJ.

In Sept. and Oct. 2022, McDuffy had been monitored selling large amounts of heroine and methamphetamine. Police tracked him on Oct. 12 to a warehouse he had rented on Madison’s west side, and found two kilograms of heroine, 725 grams of cocaine and five guns with ammunition, the DOJ explained.

McDuffy had previously been convicted of drug charges in Illinois.

