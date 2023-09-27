MMSD needs solutions for bus delays, parents say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A recurring concern about Madison school buses was brought up at the Madison Metropolitan School District school board meeting Tuesday night.

Ray Mendez, an MMSD parent, told the board that a bus didn’t show up for the first ten days of school. When he tried to get answers from the district, he claimed his concerns were not received well by the school.

“We need to present solutions if we point out a problem,” Mendez said. “I’ve been in many meetings with parents complaining without a solution. I think we all need to present solutions to go along with the complaint. Each of us needs to look for solutions instead of blaming other departments, I found that happening a lot with the 40-50 emails and calls that happened.”

Mendez was not the first person to raise concerns about school bus delays. One parent told NBC15 earlier this month that his third grader had to wait over two hours to get home one day.

“To be let down like this on the first day with the youngest, most dependent children is unacceptable,” Dan Delaney said, at the time.

The school board also discussed the superintendent search at the meeting on Tuesday. Community listening sessions begin next week.

