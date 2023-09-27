MMSD parent argues bus delays disproportionally impact some families

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One month since Madison schools began the 2023-24 year, some parents say school bus delays are ongoing, adding the issues are disproportionally impacting some families.

Julie Page says she’s had concerns about MMSD’s transportation well before the district partnered with new bus company ‘First Student.’

“The transition has been tough on this new company for sure. But I don’t think it’s unusual,” Page said. “Last year they had a ton of staffing problems and in general had trouble maintaining a schedule and a safe environment for children on the bus.”

Other parents say they’ve seen drastic changes since the first couple of weeks.

Wednesday, the district says there have been steady improvements. A spokesperson told NBC15 their shared goal with First Student is “for kids to arrive where they are supposed to be, when they are supposed to be, 100% percent of the time.”

Page says the delays in her neighborhood have persisted. She adds for guardians who work at home, the delays are inconvenient.

“Yesterday when my child was going to be on a bus that was an hour late, I was able to make contact with him through a cell phone and I was able to interrupt my work day and go get him in a private car.”

She says for other families, the issues can be detrimental.

“I don’t think the issue is just delays. I think it’s an unsustainable system,” Page said. “It’s expensive and it’s doing nothing to address the equity gap for which Madison is known. Low wage workers with not a lot of agency don’t have that choice and it’s fundamentally unfair.”

A spokesperson for First Student says nearly 95% of MMSD buses ran on time last week, adding over 40 candidates are currently in training and will increase their pool of drivers.

