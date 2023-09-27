More Showers Today

Sunshine returns for the end of the week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
  • Up to a half of an inch of additional rainfall
  • Sunshine Returns later Thursday
  • Warmer Temperatures and Sunshine this Weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have a few more showers in the forecast today. That slow moving area of low pressure will pass by to the south of here eventually heading eastward into the Ohio Valley. The low continues to spin moisture northward, however, and that will result in scattered showers both this  morning and this afternoon. By evening, rain chances fall off quickly. Skies will remain cloudy, overnight and temperatures will drop to around 60.

Clouds and a few scattered showers are expected today. Nicer weather is on the way later this...
Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Tomorrow we start the day with clouds, but as high pressure builds in from the west, the clouds will break around midday. Decreasing clouds are then expected through the afternoon and into the evening, and with the sunshine temperatures should reach the lower 70s.

Looking Ahead...

A warming trend is on the way for the remainder of the week with lots of sunshine. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle to upper 70s by Friday and in the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday. Overall the weekend looking very nice though a little more summer like than what we’ve had so far this week. Warm temperatures are expected to continue into next week as well with quite a bit of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday

Showers last into part of Wednesday
Rain ending through the middle of the week
Rain ending through the middle of the week
