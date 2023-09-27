No charges in crash that killed Badger Middle School principal, Fitchburg police report

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) – The driver in a crash that killed the principal of Badger Ridge Middle School as she crossed a Fitchburg road at the beginning of the year was going more than 20 mph over the speed limit just a half-second before striking her.

That was one of the findings of the investigation by the Fitchburg Police Dept. into the deadly crash. According to its update, it was a dark, wet morning on January 3 when Beth Steffen was out walking two dogs. She was wearing dark-colored clothing at the time and went to cross S. Syene Rd., near Argus Lane, just after 6:30 a.m., investigators found.

The speed limit on S. Syene Rd. is 35 mph, the police department statement noted. Electronic data recovered from the Chevrolet Impala that struck Steffen showed the sedan was going around 58 mph just moments before the collision, the statement continued. The driver, whose name was not released, was heading home from work, and investigators found no evidence that he was impaired at the time.

Beth Steffen died after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Fitchburg, Jan. 3, 2023. (Verona Area School District)

They also checked his phone and did not see any evidence that he was using it before or at the time of the crash.

The Fitchburg Police Department explained it forwarded those findings in June to the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office, which reviewed the report and met with people affected by the tragedy. The DA’s office did not file charges against the driver, who was cited two months later with speeding, with a court date set for this month.

The police statement included information provided by the City of Fitchburg about traffic along S. Syene Road, pointing out that the speed limit had been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph in 2020 because new construction meant more people had moved into the area. Speed limit signs were placed along the road two months after Steffen’s death, which the city stated was part of the three-year construction project on S. Syene Road, that is set to wrap up in 2025.

Shortly after Steffen’s death, community members and colleagues talked about how they were touched by her death.

“Anyone who ever had the pleasure of being with Beth, whether they were her student, her colleague, or under her supervision, remembers her love and passion for anyone who entered her orbit,” reads a statement posted by Madison Teachers Incorporated.

Steffen was a beloved colleague, educator, and administrator, working as a teacher and administrator at Beloit High School, La Follette High School, Edgewood High School, and Badger Ridge Middle School.

“She’s just awesome, you know, and there will never be another teacher like her, ever. I can’t really think of anything else but positivity when I think of her,” Reginald Simms-Pearnell said, describing her as irreplaceable.

Simms-Pearnell was Steffen’s former English student back when she taught at LaFollette High School. He said his relationship with Steffen had lasted well beyond his days as a student.

It was a similar story for Alyssa Ivy, who was also in Steffen’s English class at LaFollette. Ivy said Steffen is the reason why she became a first-generation college student in her family.

“It’s crazy because our relationship started out as her just coming into my class and helping me write some essays, but then it progressed into her writing college recommendation letters for me,” Ivy said.

Now working as a restorative justice coordinator for Black Hawk Middle School, Ivy said it gives her a unique opportunity to continue on Steffen’s legacy.

“I think that’s the beautiful thing that now that I’m working with youth, I can just pass on everything that Ms. Steffen was able to teach me,” Ivy said.

