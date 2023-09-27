Rain Ends, Clouds Stay

Several foggy mornings to affect the commute

Off and on showers and thunderstorms through midweek

Warmer and drier after Wednesday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been a few very wet and cooler days and today was the continuation of them into today. Our period of the heaviest rainfall was yesterday when we saw showers and thunderstorms move through. Today the showers were lighter and by the afternoon we were only looking at .7″ of rain at the airport.

What’s Coming Up...

Overnight and into tomorrow we’ll keep the clouds in the forecast through early evening, then begin to see clouds begin to dissipate by the end of the day. The clouds will keep the temperatures down on Thursday into the upper 60s, and by Friday, sun will help warm our afternoon into the mid-70s.

Morning commutes could be a little slower tomorrow. From the rain we’ve had over the past few days, fog will be setting up each morning through our area. Visibilities could go down as low as below 1/4″ in some places so just take a little extra time on your way to work or school. Fog will take a little longer to burn off on Thursday because of the clouds above. While we should see the fog dissipate just after sunrise on Friday.

What’s Coming Up...

This weekend will be a great one to get out and start taking trips to see the foliage. Here across southern Wisconsin, we are still anywhere between 0-25% with our leaf change. But if you head north near Clark and Marathon Counties, then they will be near peak. The weather this weekend will also be on your side with plenty of sun, but if you’re looking for those fall temperatures, I would suggest shorts and a light sweat with temperatures expected to be up into the mid-80s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.