REPORT: Bucks acquire star Damian Lillard in blockbuster trade

By Tim Reynolds
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - Damian Lillard is being traded by Portland to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday, a deal that ends a three-month saga surrounding his wish to be moved elsewhere with hopes of winning an NBA title and ending his 11-year run with the Trail Blazers.

The seven-time All-Star — a player so elite that he was selected to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team — goes from the Trail Blazers to the Bucks in a three-team deal that sends Jrue Holiday from the Bucks to Portland, Deandre Ayton from Phoenix to Portland and Jusuf Nurkic from the Blazers to the Suns, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because none of the involved teams had announced the agreement.

As with all trades, it cannot be finalized until NBA attorneys review the terms and approve the deal.

It became known on July 1 that Lillard asked the Trail Blazers for a trade, which he was long speculated to be considering given his desire to play for a contender and Portland not seeming to rate much of a chance to vie for a championship with its current roster.

He wanted to go to Miami and made that clear. Portland decided not to accommodate that request, and instead, it’s the Bucks who now have an incredibly strong 1-2 punch of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo heading into the new season.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

All contents © copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Freddy Peralta and William Contreras celebrate after clinching the National...
Brewers are eager to make their latest postseason berth last longer than the others
Milwaukee Brewers' Freddy Peralta is doused as the Brewers celebrate after clinching the NL...
Brewers clinch 3rd NL Central title in 6 seasons despite loss to Cardinals and with help from Braves
Wisconsin place kicker Nathanial Vakos (90) against Buffalo during an NCAA football game on...
Badger K Vakos named Big Team Special Teamer of the Week
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023,...
Don’t leave games early when these unpredictable young Packers are playing