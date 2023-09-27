Teachers, and a fifth grade student, say MMSD class sizes are too large

The Madison Metropolitan School District heard from parents, teachers and even a fifth grader at the school board meeting Tuesday night.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District heard from parents, teachers and even a fifth grader at the school board meeting Tuesday night.

On the agenda for Tuesday was a update on a 2020 referendum and a general discussion on how the school year was going so far, considering it was the first education board meeting since school started.

Additionally, several members of the public spoke on their concern that class sizes are too large. They argued that it makes it difficult for teachers to teach and students to learn.

Evie, a fifth grader at Randall Elementary, spoke last year, and showed up again this year to talk about class size.

“I’m disappointed that you didn’t hear me last year so now I am going to say it again and a little bit louder,” Evie said. “Twenty-nine students in a classroom is way too many kids. Smaller class sizes is important to me because kids don’t learn the same way and that’s a fact teachers can’t help everyone at the same time with how big our class sizes are.”

Teachers who spoke at the meeting said they felt they could not adequately do their jobs or provide kids with the attention they need with the current class sizes. And one teacher said that finding a new superintendent who has solutions for class size is their main priority.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Klondike Farms prepares for Luke Brian's arrival on Friday, Sept. 22.
Klondike Farms excited for country singer Luke Bryan’s arrival
Sgt. Drew Severson with the Janesville Police Dept. and conservation warden Austin Schumacher...
Controversy swirls over killing of world-class buck in Janesville
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Luke Bryan
Major delays expected when Luke Bryan comes to town Friday night

Latest News

TSA released a picture of the gun reportedly found in carry-on luggage at Dane Co. Regional...
Firearm found in carry-on luggage at Dane Co. airport
A loaded gun was found early Monday morning in carry-on luggage at the Dane Co. Regional...
Firearm found in carry-on luggage at Dane Co. airport
A driver of a pickup truck and a child are dead after a crash in Lafayette County involving a...
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
(Source: MGN)
Chicago man sentenced for attempted drug trafficking scheme in Dane Co.
We now know the specific reasons why three former Portage Police Department employees were...
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired