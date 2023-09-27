Teachers, and a fifth grade student, say MMSD class sizes are too large

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District heard from parents, teachers and even a fifth grader at the school board meeting Tuesday night.

On the agenda for Tuesday was a update on a 2020 referendum and a general discussion on how the school year was going so far, considering it was the first education board meeting since school started.

Additionally, several members of the public spoke on their concern that class sizes are too large. They argued that it makes it difficult for teachers to teach and students to learn.

Evie, a fifth grader at Randall Elementary, spoke last year, and showed up again this year to talk about class size.

“I’m disappointed that you didn’t hear me last year so now I am going to say it again and a little bit louder,” Evie said. “Twenty-nine students in a classroom is way too many kids. Smaller class sizes is important to me because kids don’t learn the same way and that’s a fact teachers can’t help everyone at the same time with how big our class sizes are.”

Teachers who spoke at the meeting said they felt they could not adequately do their jobs or provide kids with the attention they need with the current class sizes. And one teacher said that finding a new superintendent who has solutions for class size is their main priority.

