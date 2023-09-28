5 arrested in Beloit after nearly year-long drug investigation

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – A series of early morning raids at multiple Beloit homes on Thursday led to five arrests, including three people wanted on federal drug warrants, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Sheriff’s Office statement came after an earlier post that alerted Beloit residents to an increased law enforcement presence after local and federal agencies led a large-scale tactical operation at five homes in the early morning hours of the day. From evidence collected at those sites a sixth home was searched later in the day, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

All three suspects facing federal charges are accused of distributing cocaine, among other allegations, while the other two individuals were booked on maintaining a residence for drug trafficking counts. The Sheriff’s Office described their arrests as the conclusion of a complex narcotics investigation that lasted for nearly a year.

The update indicated three firearms and cash were recovered from the home, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

The post listed more than a handful of local and federal agencies involved Thursday’s actions, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the town and city of Beloit police departments, the Janesville Police Department, and Sheriff’s Offices in Dane Co. and Walworth Co.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.