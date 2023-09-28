Dane Co. farmstead deemed National Historic Place

The farmstead was built by Alexander Hammond, who lived there with Caroline Brown.
The farmstead was built by Alexander Hammond, who lived there with Caroline Brown.(Wisconsin Historical Society)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The farmstead where a founding Dane Co. family lived has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the Wisconsin Historical Society announced.

Hammond Farmstead, listed on the register Sept. 1, was built by Alexander Hammond after he arrived in Cottage Grove in 1843.

Hammond met Caroline Brown, whose family was the fourth to homestead in Cottage Grove by 1841. The two married in 1846 and began farming on their property the next year.

Since then, the farmstead has grown over the years to include facilities for tobacco cultivation and dairy farming, which the historical society says reflects the changing agricultural trends in Dane County.

The property now hosts a dairy barn, tobacco stripping house, garage, tobacco shed, silo, corn crib and secondary house.

The historical society asked that people respect the property owners, as people live on the farmstead.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

