Driver hauling CO2 squelches fire right behind his truck, Madison Fire Dept. reports

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Talk about being in the right place at the right time. The driver of a truck hauling carbon dioxide is being credited with putting out the fire that started burning underneath the hood of a vehicle that was sitting right behind him in traffic.

The fire was already out, but smoke was still rolling off the once-burning car, when the first firefighters arrived around 1 p.m. at the scene, near the E. Washington Ave. and Sixth Street intersection, the Madison Fire Dept. explained.

Investigators soon learned that the quick-thinking driver grabbed the hose line connected to his CO2 tank and used the liquid to suffocate the fire. Then, when they arrived, firefighters sprayed the car’s engine with water to cool it off.

With the quick intervention of the truck’s driver, the damage from the fire was limited to the driver’s side console and dashboard. No one was hurt.

According to the MFD statement, the driver of the car that had caught fire told investigators about working on the vehicle’s radiator and that’s where the fire appeared to have started.

