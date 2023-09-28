Finally Some Drought Relief

Foggy Friday start

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have some good news concerning our ongoing drought. This week’s latest update came out today and the rain that we saw at the end of last week and beginning of this week really helped to put a dent in some areas. Over the course of the 4 days, we saw anywhere between 2 to up to almost 4 inches of rain, and since it fell over an extended period, much of that was able to be absorbed into the ground.

Three of our most impacted counties went from the highest category of drought last week, to improving to the extreme classification. Those counties are not out of the woods yet, and more rains like this past week will be needed to pull them out of the drought.

What’s Coming Up...

Now transitioning into our upcoming forecast, clouds stuck around today after the fog dispersed this morning. Tonight, we’ll see the clouds dissipate and again we’ll be looking for fog to develop after midnight. Friday morning’s fog is expected to be more widespread with potentially lower visibility. Once the fog begins to lift on Friday morning, it will be sun through the rest of the day with highs in the mid 70s.

Looking Ahead...

From Saturday through next Wednesday, high pressure will dominate our weather pattern and keep us mostly sunny for an extended period. With all that sun and southerly flow, temperatures will also be on the rise. We’ll be reaching into the low 80s each day which is about 13 degrees above average for this time of year.

After Wednesday we’ll see a significant change to our weather pattern and much cooler air will move in by next weekend.

