Healing Through Dance: Ukrainian refugees find sense of community at Madison ballroom dance studio

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In February of 2022, the world watched as Russia invaded Ukraine, forcing civilians and their families to leave their home country to survive.

Some of them came to Wisconsin to start a new life and to pursue their dream in ballroom dance. A dozen Ukrainians now teach ballroom dance at Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Madison.

“And (in) two weeks I collected all of my stuff, my clothes. One week and I was here. Very quick decision to come here,” Anastasiia Latanska, Professional Instructor at Fred Astaire Dance Studio, said. She moved to Madison last September.

Studio owner Tetiana Lutsenko came to Wisconsin from Ukraine eight years ago. She’s the main reason these Ukrainians are in a safer place being able to do what they love.

“We’re all worried about this but dance is a true escape from thinking through all of this pain and what’s happening back in Ukraine,” she said.

Lutsenko creating a family for these refugees because many of them had to leave their families behind in a war-torn country. Now, they’re teaching ballroom dance to Americans.

